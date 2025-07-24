Penn State's James Franklin Wants Big Ten To Take A Page Out Of SEC's Offseason Playbook

College football media days might be getting a little lethargic when it comes to the glitz and glamour that goes into these events on a yearly basis. But, if there's one thing the SEC, and ACC, have done better than the Big Ten, it's put on an event that is accessible to each market. Those aren't my words; they were from Penn State coach James Franklin.

When we get to this time of year in college football, where the Mount Rushmore talk has run its course and the season is rapidly approaching, it's filled with coaches from different conferences convening in a town to discuss their team, which turns into the annual ‘Talkin’ Season' for a month.

And while the majority of the coaches that participate each year are looking for the quickest way to leave the event after speaking for three to four hours, there are still plenty of positives that can come from these gatherings.

Most importantly, it provides each fan base with enough news about their favorite team that will have them engaged, and maybe learning a thing or two from the coaches that will get them further excited for the upcoming season.

Don't get me wrong, there is usually not much that comes from media days that will grab headlines on a national level any longer, unless the sport is in the middle of some type of conversation that impacts everyone involved. This year, for example, there is the ongoing college football playoff format discussion, which has led to plenty of talk centered around strength of schedule or how many conference games should be played.

Yes, the CFP conversation has gotten tiresome, quickly.

James Franklin Obviously Not A Fan Of Las Vegas For Big Ten, Praises SEC

While the SEC and ACC usually hold their events in a region that stays within the boundaries of their conference footprint, the Big Ten headed west to Las Vegas this week. In the same thinking, the Big Ten held their spring meetings in the Los Angeles area, which led to only a handful of media members making the trip, while also deciding to not hold any type of press event at the end of each day.

This led to Penn State head coach James Franklin voicing a little bit of frustration at holding the event outside their normal region, even though the Big Ten has obviously added teams from the West Coast area.

" A lot of our beat writers did not come to this because they could not afford to get out here," James Franklin said of Big Ten media days in Las Vegas. "And the majority of our teams are near Chicago, where this used to be. A majority of our teams are near Indianapolis, where this used to be, and it creates a different environment. I walk around the lobby, I don't see any signage, I don't see anything for the Big Ten, I don't see people getting autographs. It's a different vibe, and a different feeling.

"I think that other conference (SEC), when they have their meetings, there's essentially a press conference every single day at the end of meetings. It keeps people talking about that conference at a time of the year. It makes them relevant. We're not doing that. We need to be talking about the Big Ten and our programs, and the things that we've done, and making it as accessible to everyone as we possibly can. Connecting with the fans. Don't misinterpret what I'm saying. Vegas is a special place and I think they run events as well as anybody."

Yes, these events are now streamed daily on television, which provides fans the chance to watch every day. But there's obviously a disconnect this year that was obviously apparent to James Franklin, who has attended plenty of SEC meetings during his time at Vanderbilt.

"But, it's a different feeling. It's a different feeling, and I've been at those other places where people are putting up babies for you to autograph and stuff. It's different," Franklin noted about the fanfare at other conference's events. "So, I think there are still some things we have to be strategic and smart about that are going to put our conference members in the best position."

Man, the football season can't get here quick enough, and James Franklin was obviously ready to get back to Happy Valley.

But, I hope he at least hits the blackjack tables before departing Las Vegas.