James Cook Pulls Famous Marshawn Lynch Move At Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook wants a new contract. So far, that hasn't happened.

Often, players hold out of training camp during situations like this, but in recent years, the "hold-in" has become more popular. That's where a player who wants a new deal still shows up to camp but doesn't participate. Why? Holding out means a player doesn't attend camp at all, and there are financial penalties associated with that decision.

Players have realized that it's better to show up, not practice and get paid, rather than sit at home and get fined by the team. Thus, Cook has chosen the hold-in option.

However, he isn't shy about making it known that he wants a new deal. On Sunday, Cook met with the media, which is usually required of NFL players. Rather than provide any actual answers, though, the running back replied to every question with one word: "business."



Cook's media session brought up memories of one of the most famous NFL press conferences in history. As only he can, Marshawn Lynch participated in the famed "I'm just here so I won't get fined" media session ahead of Super Bowl XLIX. Lynch's Seahawks would lose to the New England Patriots, 28-24, when Pete Carroll called a pass play at the goal line, rather than a run to Lynch, and Patriots' defender Malcolm Butler intercepted the pass to seal New England's win in the final seconds.

While Lynch most famously played for Seattle, he started his career with the Bills. It was in Buffalo where he filmed one of the best segments in ESPN history alongside Kenny Mayne.

James Cook wants to get paid like Marshawn Lynch, too

Not only is Cook holding Marshawn Lynch-esque media sessions, but he wants to be paid like the former NFL star. Cook is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16. Cook has been very effective for Buffalo, and he's been healthy, too. Despite playing one of the league's most physically-demanding positions, the fourth-year back has missed only one game.

As a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he's eligible for an extension. So far, the Bills haven't seemed interested in paying top dollar for a running back. Cook turns 26 in September, so he's not exactly old, but he is getting old in running back years. A four-year contract extension, for example, would extend into his age-30 season.

Thus far, the team and the player seem to be at an impasse. We'll have to wait and see how the situation plays out, but time is running short. The Bills open the season on Sunday Night Football at home against the Baltimore Ravens. That game is just five weeks from today.