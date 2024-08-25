Jameis Winston's Pregame Speech Game Already In Midseason Form For Browns

When the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jameis Winston this off-season, the team knew it was getting two things.

First, a backup quarterback. Second, and perhaps more importantly, a motivational speaker.

And while the season hasn't started yet and the team had one more preseason contest left to play on Saturday, Winston is already in mid-season form. At least, when it comes to pregame speeches.

Winston gathered his teammates around prior to the Browns game against the Seattle Seahawks and did his best to pump the guys up for their final meaningless game of the year.

"It ain't just about having fun, man!" Winston began. "Remember the time you played the best football game of your life! Remember the time after that victory you went to CiCi’s Pizza and celebrated with the boys!"

I have no idea if Winston is sponsored by Cici's Pizza, but he sure as hell should be. How he managed to seamlessly work the restaurant into a pregame speech is the stuff of legends.

Unfortunately, the speech didn't work, and the Browns lost to Seattle, 37-33. Cleveland failed to win any of its preseason games, which means … well, it means nothing.

And, quite frankly, if Jameis Winston factors heavily into the Browns' actual season this year, that's bad news.

The team needs a big-time bounce-back from Deshaun Watson, who struggled after returning from a year off of playing football after being sued for sexual misconduct.

This team goes as far as Watson can take them, whether Winston continues to deliver All-Pro level pregame speeches.

They start with a tough test against the Dallas Cowboys before the schedule lightens up considerably with games against the Jaguars, Giants, Raiders and Commanders.

This is a big year for Cleveland, but thankfully they have Preacher Winston on their side.