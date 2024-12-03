Jameis Winston Prays To The Lord To Deliver Him From Throwing Pick Sixes After Throwing Two In Loss To Broncos

Whether it be with his play on the field or with every word out of his mouth, Jameis Winston is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Winston put together a vintage Winston performance against the Denver Broncos on Monday night throwing for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 58 pass attempts. Anytime Winston puts the ball in the air nearly 60 times in a single game, one, or on this occasion three, of those passes are going to be interceptions.

While throwing interceptions has become part of Winston's brand over the years, throwing picks and throwing pick sixes are two very different things. Unfortunately for Winston and the Browns, two of his three interceptions on Monday night went for six points the other way.

Winston's first pick-six came with just over one minute left in the first half, with Nik Bonitto taking one back 71 yards to extend Denver's lead to 21-10 at the time. It was Winston's second pick-six, however, that cost Cleveland a shot at winning the game.

Just after the two-minute warning with Denver leading 34-32, Winston was picked off by Ja'Quan McMillan who, despite falling to the turf on the play, got back up and took it back 44 yards for the score.

Winston proceeded to throw his third interception of the night just over one minute later with Cleveland in the redzone looking to at least make things interested with under a minute left in the game before ultimately falling 41-32.

With interceptions being the theme of the night for Winston and the Browns, the quarterback was asked about his turnovers during his postgame press conference. He immediately began talking about his Christian faith before delivering what could be considered one of the great postgame quotes of all time.

"In times like this, it's an opportunity to continue to glorify the Lord even through the toughest circumstances," Winston said with his eyes closed. "I know I'm better than this, I know, I'm just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick sixes. That's not me."

Nobody does it like Jameis does it.

The man put his own spin on The Lord's Prayer, which states "deliver us from evil" and on the spot in front of reporters said that he was praying to the Lord to deliver him from pick sixes. Sorry, but that quote will not be topped by any athlete in the world this year.