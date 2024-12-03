Jameis Winston's Pick-Sixes Spoil Jerry Jeudy's Revenge Game Against Winning Broncos

Jerry Jeudy went nuclear on Monday night against his former team, the Denver Broncos, but things took an ugly twist for the losing Cleveland Browns.

Jeudy delivered on his pre-game smack-talk — promising to shred the Denver Broncos defense — but the Browns lost, 41-32, in primetime based on a pair of costly turnovers by Browns interim QB Jameis Winston.

Jameis threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but his three interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes, cost the Browns a win.

Nik Bonitto delivered the first TD for the Denver defense with an interception and scored off Winston in the second quarter.

Ja'Quan McMillian picked off Winston in the fourth quarter, which quickly buried Cleveland's hopes for a comeback.

Coming into the Monday Night Football matchup, Jeudy (facing his former team) said he was going to whoop Denver's a**.

Jeudy was taunting Broncos fans all evening.

Jerry Jeudy exploded for 235 receiving yards (nine catches) and a touchdown. Jeudy's emphatic performance set an NFL record. His 235 yards were the most recorded by a player facing his former team.

But as any longtime NFL fan knows, Jameis Winston giveth and he taketh away.

Winston's third and final INT of the night was in the red zone with :44 left in the fourth quarter.

Broncos QB Bo Nix completed 18 of 35 passes for 294 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His 93-yard connection with Marvin Mims gave Denver a huge boost in momentum to start the third quarter.

Monday's game was ultimately a great reminder that wrath is the best performance-enhancing drug for athletes, as evidenced by Jeudy.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com