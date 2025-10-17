Jameis Winston Charms NYC With Southern Hospitality In Hilarious Viral Street Video

There is no bigger character in the NFL than New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston. It seems like whenever he gets turned loose out in public, magic happens.

Even if all he's doing is dishing out compliments to people out on the streets of the Big Apple.

Winston — who was a correspondent for Fox at the last Super Bowl and pumped out some top-notch content — hit the streets to bring some "southern hospitality" to the city.

How? By simply being nice to people.

Which, unfortunately, on Manhattan streets is a radical concept, as evidenced by the looks of confusion in some cases.

Fortunately, most people picked up on the good vibes he was putting out.

Isn't it wild that someone just saying, "Hey, nice backpack," can be a shock to the system for some people?

Anyway, a couple of highlights.

When Jameis was talking to someone about their "world-class dogs," I assumed he was talking to a dog walker. The reveal was that he was actually talking to some dude running a hot dog stand?

Then you've got the bus driver who recognized Winston and brought up the infamous crab legs incident from his time at Florida State, only to get directions to the nearest Joe's Crab Shack.

It once again goes to show that as soon as Winston decides to hang up his cleats, any smart television network should give him a show.

What that show is, I have no idea, but you could turn him loose, Billy on the Street-style, and watch the magic happen.

I mean, if Food Network hasn't at least gotten in touch with Jameis' people about a series that sees him travel the nation in search of the best crab legs, then I will have lost the last shred of hope I still had in cable TV executives.