Former Penn State Players Arrested On Rape Charges: DETAILS

Two former Penn State football players are facing serious charges after allegedly raping a woman.

Jameial Lyons has been charged with rape, aggravated assault without consent, voluntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated individual assault without consent and misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent of others and invasion of privacy without consent, according to Fox News.

Kaveion Keys has also been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault and misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent of others.

Former Penn State players Jameial Lyons and Kaveion Keys charged with rape

The two former Penn State players were charged with rape after an alleged incident on July 7th inside a dorm building on Penn State's campus. Both players were placed on "interim suspension" to deal with a "personal matter" back in the summer. They were eventually removed from the team.

Penn State released the following statement:

"We are aware of the serious charges against Mr. Keys and Mr. Lyons, who are no longer enrolled at the University. The safety of our community is our top priority, and Penn State takes any report of sexual assault or misconduct very seriously and investigates any and all reports."

James Franklin, who had multiple players involved with a rape scandal at Vanderbilt, refused to speak on the matter Wednesday.

Not only did Franklin, who earns around $10 million a year to represent PSU, refuse to answer questions, he walked away from the mic whenever pressed on the case against two of his former players.

You can watch Franklin run from the media in the video below. The media should have refused to continue until he answered basic questions about the alleged actions of his former players.

The two former Penn State players will make their first court appearance October 30th. The situation remains fluid. Check back for updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.