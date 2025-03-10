Ja'Marr Chase Puts Bengals On Notice As Contract Negotiations Drag

Ja'Marr Chase, regarded as the top or second-best wideout in the NFL, is still waiting on a contract from the frugal Cincinnati Bengals.

At the start of free agency Monday, Chase sent out a blatant warning that his price is steadily rising as the Bengals' front office waits to make a move.

Chase, 25, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram on Monday, shedding a glimmer of light on the ongoing discussions, which don’t appear to be as close as Cincy fans had hoped.

"Know Your Worth Then Add Tax," Chase’s post read, via Instagram Stories.

The Triple Crown WR posted 127 catches for 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over 17 regular-season games last season.

For the past year, Chase has displayed his frustration through various methods.

Players and fans around the organization have held out hope for Cincinnati to pay several of their stars due for new contracts, but with no success to show for it.

This offseason, with elite pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins due for big money, Cincinnati instead opted to allow Hendrickson to approach the trade market and franchise-tag Higgins.

At the end of the Bengals’ disappointing 9-8 season, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow openly expressed that he wanted Cincinnati to show initiative in building a championship-level team, starting by opening the books and paying Hendrickson and Higgins their due money.

Now, Chase could seemingly be on the hook to potentially depart Cincinnati if they don’t offer him a record-breaking deal.

As OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero wrote Monday, "Chase wanted to become the highest-paid non-quarterback last year. That would have cost the Bengals around $34 million per season in 2024. … Chase wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and now he has tangible evidence that number begins at $40 million per season."

Leading up to the start of the season, Chase at one point noted that he and the franchise were "close" on a deal.

As more time passes, the two sides appear farther apart.

(Will the Bengals lose Chase, or even Joe Burrow, in the near future?)

