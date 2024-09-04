Ja'Marr Chase Takes Practice Field With Bengals Despite Contract Dispute

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wants a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, and that led many to wonder if he might actually sit out regular season games if he doesn't get a new deal by Week 1.

Well, Week 1 is almost here with the Bengals set to begin their season on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots.

We still don't know for sure if Chase plans to suit up without a new contract, but we got a pretty strong indication that he plans to play.

Chase showed up, in uniform, for Bengals' practice on Wednesday (the first official practice day of the week for NFL teams playing on Sunday) alongside fellow wideout Tee Higgins.

This is a fairly huge development for Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, as Chase took the field and caught passes from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Typically, if there is no contract in place by Week 1, teams and players wait until the following off-season to re-engage in negotiations.

Now, Chase's appearance at practice could mean a few different things. Perhaps he knows that there's not going to be a deal prior to this season, but he doesn't plan to miss regular season games (and paychecks).

It could also mean that Chase is confident that negotiations are going well, and he thinks that a deal is going to be made before he and the team take the field against New England.

Either way, his presence at practice has to be a huge sigh of relief for Bengals fans and those who used a high pick on Chase in fantasy football drafts.

It looks like Chase, Higgins and Burrow are gearing up for at least one more run at a Super Bowl Championship this season.

If that trio stays together long-term is still very much in question, but right now it appears that they will be on the field together on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio.