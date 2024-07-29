Bengals Hold-ins Are Curious Because Contracts Shouldn't Be The Issue

These are curious as NFL hold-ins go. The Cincinnati Bengals have been managing the practice habits of both receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson since training camp began last week but, well, it just feels weird.

It's weird in that Chase has been present for practices but, despite being dressed out, he doesn't take part. Not even in the team stretching period.

Curious Factors Of These Hold-Ins

It's weird in that Hendrickson, a star defensive end, attended practice on the team's first day on the field but has missed three consecutive sessions ever since.

It's weird in that everyone is speculating that this is all somehow contract related. But it really shouldn't be.

And it's weird in that coach Zac Taylor has declined to give specifics as to why the players are not working – saying only that Chase and the club have a plan.

Chase, for his part, gave the Cincinnati Enquirer a "no comment" as to why he's not participating.

So, yeah, strange.

Other Possible Reasons For Hold-Ins

This reeks of a physical issue – perhaps a minor injury of some sort – for Hendrickson. And your guess on Chase's reasoning for not working is as good as anyone's.

So why does this not fully smell like a contract-related issue for both players?

After all, Hendrickson has let it be known through his representation that he feels underpaid and even requested a trade in the offseason if the Bengals weren't willing to give him more money – be it in an extension or pay bump on his current deal.

And Chase, meanwhile, also wants a contract extension that would make him the highest paid or one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL.

So a contract hold-in by these guys makes sense on those grounds. Except for some pressing details.

Trey Hendrickson Among NFL's Best

Hendrickson, second in the NFL last season with 17.5 sacks, is under contract this year. And next year.

His contract year in which the Bengals would definitely be trying to keep him by offering an extension, is next year – in 2025.

Yes, Hendrickson can argue he's underpaid. And that's a fair argument based on his production. But that was his point last season when the Bengals and Hendrickson agreed to a one-year extension worth a total of $21 million.

According to Overthecap, the Bengals gave Hendrickson an $8 million signing bonus in 2023 and increased his salary for that year by $5 million as part of the extension.

So, yes, he might think he's still underpaid. But sometimes, even in the fluid contract world of the NFL, deals are deals are deals.

Plus, why would Hendrickson work on Day 1 of camp, and then begin a hold in? Doesn't make sense.

Ja'Marr Chase Is Underpaid

The Chase issue is similarly curious.

There's no doubt he's underpaid because he's one of the NFL's best and most productive receivers the past three seasons. Chase is scheduled to make $4.8 million this season under his original rookie deal.

But he's already under contract next year under the fifth-year option the Bengals applied in the spring. That calls for Chase to get $25.2 million next year. So, better but still not among the highest paid players at his position.

That's why Chase wants a new deal, like, yesterday.

Except the Bengals have indicated now is probably not the time for a new deal. Next offseason? Yes.

And that comes from no less an authority than owner Mike Brown.

"It's not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate," Brown said of Chase just prior to the start of training camp. "The offseason is a better time for that and we're going to try to keep focused on the football part.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast."

So what's the deal then?

It's possible Taylor's understanding with Chase is to give him space for a hold-in so he can feel better about stating his case for a new contract publicly. It is possible this is an ego-soothing move as much as an actual negotiation tool.

Such an approach isn't going to hurt the Bengals in 2024. Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow have worked together on approximately 1,294,729 pitches and catches in their lives. A week or two of missed drills is not going seriously affect their chemistry.

So the curious hold-ins move on. Until they come to an end – which will definitely happen soon enough.