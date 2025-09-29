Ja’Marr Chase Shows Frustration in Sideline Exchange With Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals hit rock bottom on Monday night, crushed 28-3 by the Denver Broncos — and Ja’Marr Chase let everyone know exactly how he felt in a heated sideline exchange with head coach Zac Taylor.

It was also a night to forget for Jake Browning, the backup quarterback tasked with carrying the Bengals’ offense in Joe Burrow's absence.

Broadcast cameras caught Chase venting to Taylor during a commercial break, moments after a failed 3rd-and-17.

While Taylor looked in a calmer state than his player, Chase looked visibly irate as the Bengals’ offense collapsed, still appearing lost without their franchise quarterback.

Chase finished with five catches for 23 yards.

Even with the firepower of Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver, Cincinnati managed just 77 total yards in the first half — more fitting for a single drive than two total quarters.

With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, ESPN pointed out a damning stat: the Bengals hadn’t scored or even crossed into Broncos territory since their opening-drive field goal.

For an "offense-first" team, that’s as bad as it gets.

Coming into the season, Taylor’s job security was already a talking point, with many questioning how poorly his offense performs when Burrow is sidelined.

Burrow is expected to miss about three months after suffering a turf toe injury.

By halftime, the Bengals trailed 21-3 and had racked up 11 penalties, piling on self-inflicted wounds.

Over their last two games, they’ve now been outscored 55-6 in the first half — a stretch that makes "slow starts" sound generous.

