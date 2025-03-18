Ja'Marr Chase Rips Cincinnati For Having Terrible Food

Can a man get some Spago, Peter Luger, or even a Baja Fresh around this joint?

No one's here to start a food war, but it sure sounds like the food in Ohio sucks.

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, fresh off signing a lucrative extension, unintentionally put Cincinnati’s food scene in the spotlight during a joint press conference unveiling his new commitment to the team— a deal that nets him a cool $40 million annually.

Chase spoke glowingly of his future but not of his city.

During the media session, Chase noted that Cincinnati's lack of excitement or distractions actually sharpens his focus as one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

"I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to focus," Chase shared on Tuesday. I'm not distracted out here. There’s not too many things to get me off pace. It’s really tunnel vision to focus on football."

The Triple Crown winner sees a bright future in Cincy, even if the local food scene performs about as well as Jeff Driskel under center.

"The food’s not the best. We can work on that," Chase admitted.

"I'm from New Orleans. I'm not used to the food yet," Chase added.

Athletes receive top-tier treatment in LA and NY, whether dining at Nobu Malibu, Carbone, or Michael Jordan’s Steak House in NYC.

These cities are the places to be for young, rich athletes — though Cincy won’t let Chase go anytime soon after forking over a $161 million deal, with $121 million of that in guaranteed money. You can scoff at the bi-coastal elites all you want, but the perks of a big-time market like Los Angeles or New York come with unmatched flair.

The Bengals may not be a top pick for star players (sorry!), but no other team features Joe Burrow as quarterback, with Chase having built remarkable chemistry dating back to their LSU days.

But hey, minds can always be changed, so if you're a Cincinnatian with a good food spot in mind, then send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

And follow along on X: @alejandroaveela