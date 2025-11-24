Ja'Marr Chase Finally Addressed SpitGate With One Lengthy Apology That Ignored Jalen Ramsey

Ja'Marr Chase spit out an apology, without naming Jalen Ramsey, who caught the nasty, slimy rocket.

Ja'Marr Chase — on a $161 million contract — didn't play in Week 12 after spitting in a Steelers player's face.

After watching his Bengals lose a one-score game to the trending New England Patriots, Chase grasped how badly his team needed him and released an apology the day after the loss, and more than a week since he spat in Jalen Ramsey's face.

Outside of Bengals fans, reactions to Chase's spat with Ramsey largely favored the Steelers player.

Even the no-nonsense Mike Tomlin subtly agreed with Ramsey's outburst against Chase, saying he reacted appropriately for what was a spit in the face.

The NFL also reacted — doling out a one-game suspension for Chase, who was on a hot run before Week 11's humiliating SpitGate game.

On Monday, in a lengthy statement, Chase took accountability and apologized wholesale for doing the wrong thing, though he didn't address Ramsey, a contentious defender by reputation, by name.

Social media reactions quickly called out Chase for omitting Ramsey from his statement — using the ol' "ChatGPT response" jab at the Cincy wideout.

"Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday's game at Pittsburgh," the statement read in part.

After the 34-12 Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh, Chase denied spitting in Ramsey's face, but was caught on video hawking the slimy missile right at him.

"What I did was wrong," the statement continued, "The circumstances don't matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There's zero place in our sport — or in life - for that level of disrespect.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who l am — not as a competitor, teammate, or person."

Prior to the suspension, Chase had been working through another stretch of Joe Burrow-less football, which he said partly contributed to his frustrations all season, culminating in him spitting in Ramsey's face. He finished with three catches for 30 yards against Pittsburgh.

Coming into Week 13, Chase holds the team lead with 79 receptions and 861 receiving yards.

Chase hopes to turn a new chapter in Week 13 — welcoming back Burrow after the QB's turf toe injury.

The Bengals are optimistic about bringing Burrow back, though they're stuck at a 3-8 record heading into a divisional battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

With Cincy standing far from the postseason, fans are already clamoring for Burrow to be shut down.

