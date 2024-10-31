Jalen Hurts' Contract Bans Him From Playing Golf, Which Isn't Worth All The Money In The World

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season with over $179 million guaranteed. He's a very rich man, but you could argue that he has the worst contract in the history of sports, and it has nothing to do with him not playing up the level of his incredibly hefty price tag, either.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, running back Saquon Barkley, and Hurts played a round of golf with former President Barack Obama. Even for NFL superstars like Hurts and Barkley, playing golf with a former President is, potentially, a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

As it turns out, Hurts didn't actually play. He was there, riding around in a golf cart, and probably having a pretty decent time, but he never picked up a club or hit a shot because his contract bans him from playing golf.

Contracts banning professional athletes from playing things such as basketball, skiing, or playing in some rec softball league where there is a very real risk of getting injured makes plenty of sense, but golf is where Hurts should have drawn the line.

Hurts may not be a golf sicko like myself and plenty of you reading this, so maybe it was no big deal for him to sign his name on a piece of paper that banned him from teeing it up for five years, and that first direct deposit probably made things easier, but giving up golf for a half decade would be a hard no if I were in his shoes.

Golf is the one sport most professional athletes play during their offseasons. Imagine Hurts getting a call from a teammate or, in this case, his team owner and Obama, and his answer every time is ‘yeah, I'll come, but I'll just sit in the cart for five hours.'

What makes the situation that much more brutal is that the greater Philadelphia area is arguably the greatest golf city in the entire country. The number of elite tracks within a 120-mile radius is ridiculous, so Hurts is missing out on a great game but playing a great game on some of the best golf courses in the U.S.

Hurts and his agent may be wealthy, but they fumbled the bag on his latest contract.