Jalen Brunson's Sister BLASTS Pistons Fans For Calling Her Brother A 'Mother Flopper'

Find yourself a sister who is half as loyal to you as Erica Brunson is to her NBA All-Star brother, Jalen.

Last night, the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-113 to win their first-round playoff matchup in six games. With just seconds left on the clock, Brunson hit a game-winning three that sent New York to the second round to face the Boston Celtics.

Leading up to the game, Detroit was poking fun at Brunson’s tendency to flop when fouled. In fact, a billboard went up that narrowly avoided being vulgar while roasting him.

Obviously, Brunson got the last laugh. In addition to sinking the dagger three, Brunson dropped 40 points on Detroit in a clinching game. After seeing her bro get the job done in phenomenal fashion, Erica made sure to call out the people who roasted him.

Talk to ‘em, Erica! We love seeing siblings have each other’s backs.

The win must be extra satisfying for Erica, because Jalen was the scrutiny of far more taunts than just that billboard sign.

Earlier in the series, Jalen Duren looked at Brunson while he was on the ground and called him a "flopping motherf---er."

In Games 3, 4, and 6, Pistons fans showered Brunson with a "F–k you Brunson" chant as well as a "Flopper" one in Game 6.

Yeah, if I’m Erica, I’m getting pissed off for the sake of my sibling. Sending out that tweet must have felt great.

Game one of the Knicks-Celtics series is set for Monday.