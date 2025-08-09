Canadiens Goalie's Mattress Endorsement Photos Leave NHL Teammates in Stitches

One of the best things about being a pro athlete is getting endorsements. I mean, just think how cool it would be to have companies throwing stuff at you for free, or at least heavily marked down.

It's almost like you're a walking coupon.

But oftentimes these companies want you to shill for them a little bit, and that's what Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes was doing for a mattress company.

Dobes spent last season splitting time between the Habs and their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, but appeared in three playoff games in Montreal's series against the Washington Capitals.

According to MTL Blog, Dobes must have cut a deal with a mattress company called Jump, and part of the deal was him posting a couple of photos of himself and his new bed to his Instagram, and the results were… interesting.

If you comb through the comments, you'll see familiar names like Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj dropping some laughing emojis and forward Patrik Laine dropping a "Jesus Christ."

But hey, have you been to a mattress store lately? They're expensive, and the process of going to a mattress store always sucks. They're about as quiet as the vacuum of space thanks to all the plushiness around you, and you have to test drive every mattress with some sales guy hovering over you.

Yeah, that's a good representation of how I like to sleep: with a dude in a tie standing over me.

Even if you're making the NHL money, you'll take a deal on a mattress when you can get it, and if that means posting some awkward photos of you lounging on it, well, then that's what you do.

Hopefully, Dobes is getting a good night's sleep in that new Jump mattress of his.

Mattresses are important. I hear you spend about a third of your life on one.