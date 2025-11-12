Jake Paul’s Next Fight Pits Him Against a True Heavyweight

Jake Paul now gets to prove whether his boxing story has real weight.

Jake Paul’s next opponent isn’t another influencer or a fighter who is undersized. It’s British boxer Anthony Joshua, a former heavyweight world champion, who outweighs Paul by nearly 40 pounds.

Ring Magazine first reported that Paul and Joshua are expected to meet in December in Miami, with the fight to stream on Netflix.

To Paul’s credit, he’s no longer avoiding real boxers. The only question is how much Anthony Joshua will hold back.

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14:  Jake Paul reacts during the ceremonial weigh-in with Mike Tyson at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What started as a novelty exhibition has turned into one of the most unlikely boxing events of the year. 

Since turning professional in 2020, Jake Paul has built a 12-1 record with eight knockouts. 

Many in boxing still view his rise as more a matter of viral marketing than ring skill, but his ability to draw fighters keeps him relevant.

Paul was initially set for a Nov. 14 fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis at the Kaseya Center in Miami, a bout widely scrutinized for the extreme size disparity between the two fighters. The fight was canceled on Nov. 3 after a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Davis of battery, false imprisonment, and other charges.

Paul held an eight-inch height advantage and roughly 60 pounds on Davis. 

The story flips in the case of Joshua, who boasts similar advantages, against Paul. 

Joshua, 36, brings proven power and pedigree. 

A two-time heavyweight champion, Joshua holds a 28-4 record with 25 knockouts, including victories over Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr. in their 2019 rematch, and Francis Ngannou. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Joshua is the most physically imposing opponent he'll face.

Old Man Mike Tyson was a shell of himself against Paul. 

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Joshua has not been untouchable in recent years. He lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, though his experience and power make him the clear favorite heading into December.

