Jake Paul Proves He's An Insufferable Clown During Delusional Interview: WATCH

Jake Paul is a complete and total clown, and we shouldn't pretend otherwise.

Paul got his start as a YouTuber with some of the most cringe content on the internet. He pivoted to boxing, and has scored some serious financial success.

Yet, he's routinely mocked for not fighting actual stars. Instead, he fights washed-up MMA fighters and boxers you've never heard of.

The one time he fought a legitimate boxer - Tommy Fury - he lost. Paul fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson last November in a fight that was so pathetic that it's hard to believe it happened.

Jake Paul embarrasses himself during Piers Morgan interview.

Paul will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this Saturday in Anaheim, and he's doing the rounds to sell pay-per-views for his latest boxing stunt. That included a stop with Piers Morgan, who pointed out one thing we all know:

Jake Paul would get rocked against a serious fighter.

Specifically, Morgan brought up when Canelo Álvarez suggested he might kill Paul if they got in the ring together.

"People don't realize I'm a real killer. I really do this. YouTube this. YouTube that. Disney that. This sh*t is not a joke. I'm knocking out the best of the best beating all these people time and time again, and it's about you old heads and all these boxers who think they know about the sport, put some respect on my name," Paul said during an interview with Piers Morgan released Thursday.

He continued to rant complete nonsense about all the pointless fights he's won before ultimately crashing out of the interview after claiming Piers' opinion doesn't matter.

You can watch Jake Paul make a complete fool of himself in the video below starting around 11:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My dislike for Jake Paul can't be overstated. This dude is a clown, and the fact people buy into his boxing career as real is comical.

Piers Morgan is 100% correct when he says Canelo Álvarez would obliterate him in a fight. It wouldn't even be close.

Álvarez is one of the greatest boxers of *ALL-TIME.* Jake Paul's last fight was against a guy nearing the age of being able to collect social security.

Am I the only one on the internet who sees his absurdity for what it is? If Jake Paul is so elite, then why doesn't he step up and fight a top-five-ranked boxer on the planet?

Hell, go fight Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. Of course, we all know that won't happen because Jake Paul would get knocked out in seconds.

So, he sticks to fighting people we've never heard of or MMA guys years out of their prime. What a sad little shtick he has going. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.