Jake Paul & Logan Paul Aren't Boxing & Here's How I Know

On Tuesday, the sports world once again lost their minds after Jake and Logan Paul simultaneously posted what appeared to be an announcement that the two brothers would be boxing one another.

But as with everything involving the Paul brothers, one has to look below the surface of the marketing geniuses who also love to troll the world, to understand the larger picture at hand.

Upon further review, what initially appeared like the two brothers getting ready to square off in the ring, now actually has nothing to do with boxing or fighting, but rather, is expected to be some sort of reality show.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE REVEALED ON THURSDAY

On Tuesday, the controversial and annoying but damn effective Paul brothers, both made posts telling the world that it was finally time for "The moment you've waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax."

Immediately, some sports media members and fight blogs began going crazy over Jake and Logan's tweet, which also included a photo of both of them shirtless, looking like a promotional boxing flyer. But if those same people read what was ACTUALLY said, they would have realized that a fight was never even mentioned. Come on, people - it's 2025! You shouldn't still be getting fleeced by the Paul brothers.

In fact, a few hours later it was reported that those doubts rang true as the brothers are now expected to announce an upcoming reality series on HBO Max. More details will be released Thursday.

FANS WERE NOT IMPRESSED

Based on social media's responses, Jake and Logan Paul should be glad that this isn't a boxing match announcement, considering there were literally HUNDREDS of comments ripping them if it was.

Regardless, we'll find out Thursday when the official announcement of "the moment we've all been waiting for," drops.

