Jake Paul Reveals How Badly His Jaw Got Obliterated By Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul took the L in his first boxing match against a real-deal, current boxer in Anthony Joshua.

But, if he wanted to go out to eat to celebrate the millions of dollars he made thanks to the event, that celebratory meal would need to be able to fit through a straw.

Joshua, a former heavyweight champ and Olympic gold medalist, sent Paul to the mat in the sixth round with a brutal right.

It was pretty clear that Paul was going to be in some agony after that one, and, lo and behold, he certainly was.

It was also every bit as bad as it looked. Paul shared a copy of his X-ray and revealed that the punch from Joshua broke his jaw in not one, but two places.

"Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth," Paul shared the morning after the fight on X. "Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days."

Lucky for him, he has a brother who owns a sports drink company and could probably hook him up with a couple of cases.

"S/o to the amazing team at Miami University Hospital, he continued. "Everyone was so gracious and caring."

The Paul brothers are social media masters, and that might be why Jake hopped over to Instagram to drop another piece of news and that had to do with the extent of his jaw surgery.

"Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support," Paul revealed. "(Two) titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days."

Good thing he flies private, because he'd have a hell of a time getting through metal detectors with titanium plates in his noggin.

That's brutal, but as you could see in that tweet with his X-ray, Paul is already calling for a match against another big-name boxer, Canelo Álvarez.

He was asking for it for 10 days, but judging by the shape he's in, it's probably best to rest that jaw a little longer.