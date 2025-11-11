Jaire Alexander Abruptly Steps Away From Football After Joining Eagles Defense

As a Green Bay Packer, Jaire Alexander was one of the biggest names at cornerback. Now he is stepping away from football after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Philadelphia Eagles and leaving the team before playing a single snap.

Alexander, 28, was a two-time All-Pro during his career and one of the league’s premier shutdown corners. He is walking away from football, for now, to focus on himself "physically and mentally," according to Jay Glazer, who shared the news on Tuesday.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Alexander quickly established himself among the NFL’s elite at his position. He fit the mold of a fiery, confident cornerback, a personality who helped fuel his Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2022.

However, injuries have limited Alexander to just one full season over the past five years. Recently, he told Eagles media that he had been feeling "great" physically after rehabbing from a knee injury in January and making the move from Baltimore to Philadelphia.

Alexander was not with the Eagles on Monday night for their game, coincidentally against his former team, Green Bay. The Ravens traded him to Philadelphia last week for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The announcement comes as a shock for a still-young cornerback not far removed from his prime. Over his career, Alexander has recorded 292 tackles and 12 interceptions.

While Alexander steps away for now, fans are hopeful that a comeback could be in store for the once-dominant defensive back.

