Plane Flies Above Jaguars' Stadium With Banner Telling Owner Shad Khan To Fire General Manager Trent Baalke

Trent Baalke is in just his fifth season as the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, yet at least one very passionate fan has had enough of him in Jacksonville.

Ahead of kickoff for the Jags' home game against their fellow 3-12 Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, a plane was seen flying around EverBank Stadium with a banner attached to the rear of it that read "Shad - Fire Baalke! For Duval!"

The message was, of course, intended for Jaguars' owner Shad Khan to fire Baalke.

Since Baalke first took over as the Jags' interim general manager in November 2020 and was named the team's official GM following the season, Jacksonville has managed to make the playoffs just once (2022) and put together two 9-8 campaigns. The Jags went 3-14 in Baalke's first full season at the helm and, at best, could finish 5-12 this season.

Khan became the owner of the Jaguars in January 2012 and has seen the team win just three playoff games since taking over.

As for the plane flying above the Jags' stadium, this isn't a new trend in the NFL.

Earlier this month, a similar-looking plane flew above MetLife Stadium ahead of the New York Giants' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The banner attached to that plane's tail read: "MR. MARA ENOUGH - PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE" imploring Giants' ownership to simply fix the franchise, preferably sooner rather than later.

Every NFL owner around the league is trying their damnedest to have their teams win more football games than they lose and march to a Super Bowl, but you simply have to love the diehard fans out there shouting at ownership via a prop plane and banner to get their point across as clearly as possible.