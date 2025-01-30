Jaguars New Head Coach Liam Coen Will Not Stop Dropping Cringe Inducing 'Duval' Chants

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has moved across the Sunshine State after an impressive season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, but his prowess when it comes to the offensive side of the game — something that should certainly help the Jags — is being overshadowed by his inability to stop making everyone crawl out of their skin with his rendition's of the franchise's signature "Duval" chant.

Coen sent the internet into a fit of collective douche chills at his introductory press conference when he dropped his first of what will likely be many a "Duval."

Now, full disclosure: I love some good cringe material, and I haven't been able to stop watching this.

It's so perfectly awkward.

The way he almost whispered "Du-vaaaaaaal," the contact, the smile, the raised eyebrows, the weird snake charmer back-and-forth head move he does; it's a perfect storm of cringe that sends a lightning bolt of douche chills with every watch.

And I can't get enough of it.

Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on how you see it — Coen has some more where that came from.

The man can't be stopped. He made everyone's skin crawl the first time, and was still like, "Nah, I'm gonna hit it again."

I think this is going to become his signature catchphrase. I know it already belongs to the team, but the way he says it will be his calling card.

He is Steve Urkel and "Du-val" is his "Did I do that?"

One winning season, and he's going to be Duval-ing in State Farm commercials, which I would welcome, because I swear, If I have to hear Andy Reid say "bundlerooski" one more time I might need to be thrown into a padded room.

We'll see if Coen can right the ship in Jacksonville because if he gets off to a hot start, I think Jaguars fans will forgive the cringe start.