Jaguars and Saints Fans Swing, Slip, and Drop Pants In Doozy Of A Preseason Fight

This might be the most slapstick fan brawl in history

We're still right in the nougaty center of the NFL preseason, but when it comes to fans throwing down at games, we've got some combatants who are in mid-season form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars paid a visit to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a game that ended in a 17-17 draw.

Because if there's one thing people love more than a preseason game, it's ties.

But while the game on the field didn't yield a winner, the game within a game did.

A video has been making the rounds that shows two fellas — one in a brand new Travis Hunter Jaguars jersey and another in a black polo and black pants, who we're just going to go ahead and assume is probably a Saints fan — throwing hands.

It's unclear what started the fight, but these were two big boys who started swinging until both of them were on the floor.

Also, nearly on the floor? One combatant's pants.

Fans fighting is never cool… but this one bordered on cinema.

There were some serious haymakers and knuckle sandwich recipes exchanged with both pudgy pugilists getting some good shots in.

At one point, the Saints fan wound up on the ground while the Jags fan pulled his polo over his head like it was a hockey fight.

At that point, the Jags fan stepped away (abiding by The Code, nice), but the Saints guy wasn't done yet, and this is where this fight suddenly turned into a Three Stooges short.

First, the Saints guy's pants fell down, and I have no idea how. They looked to be on him all nice and snug, and then suddenly his trousers just dropped to his knees. It was almost like a magic trick.

Perhaps enraged by showing the Caesars Superdome concourse his Hanes, Saints guy turned to chase down the Jags fan, but before he could land another shot, both of them slipped and fell in unison.

I mean, this is still fresh, but I do know one thing: at some point, someone is going to put "Yakety Sax" over that video, and it's going to be gold, Jerry.