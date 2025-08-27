Jags Rookie Travis Hunter, Two-Way Phenom, Has New Role as Dad

A big year awaits Travis Hunter — the NFL rookie and newly announced dad.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick revealed the birth of his son with wife, Leanna Hunter. In a new YouTube video update, Hunter shared the news just a week before the official kickoff of the 2025-26 NFL season.

"Dear Son," the video read, showing a heartfelt look at the couple’s journey to parenthood as it intertwined with his road to the pros.

Hunter and Leanna’s story goes back to their teenage years, when the dual-threat football star first slid into her DMs. The two dated for more than three years before getting engaged in February 2024 and tying the knot on May 24, 2025.

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the second overall pick in the draft.

Coming out of college, he carried serious clout thanks to his standout play as both a wide receiver and cornerback.

During his storied college run, Hunter amassed 2,167 receiving yards, hauled in 24 touchdowns and intercepted nine passes on the defensive side of the ball.

Recently, Hunter has been sidelined from Jaguars practice with an upper-body injury. But general manager James Gladstone reassured fans in Duval that the rookie is expected to suit up for Week 1’s catfight against the Carolina Panthers.

Expectations as a football player weigh heavily on Hunter — as does the new responsibility of fatherhood.

Congratulations to the Hunters!

