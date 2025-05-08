Jadeveon Clowney's Travels Through NFL Will Have To Continue After Panthers Cut Him

A decade ago, Jadeveon Clowney came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall selection in the draft and the kind of potential that suggested he was going to challenge for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was that dominant in college at South Carolina.

Clowney Career Unspectacular

But it hasn't worked out quite like anyone expected.

It certainly hasn't worked out that way for Clowney, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and, if he wishes to keep playing, will be headed to his seventh team in eight seasons.

The Panthers announced the move on social media along with other roster moves.

Clowney, 32, started 14 games last season and collected a modest 5.5 sacks.

Panthers Move Saves Cap Space

The Panthers will save approximately $7.7 million on their salary cap but will still carry about $6 million in dead money tied to Clowney.

And why would Carolina do this cap savings aside?

Clowney simply hasn't been great since he left the Houston Texans in 2018. He had averaged 6 sacks per season with the Texans – including two years in which he combined for 18.5 sacks before his departure.

But afterward, Clowney was up and down on his production, which led him to Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore before last year's stop in Carolina.

This is not to suggest Clowney will struggle to find a new team. If he doesn't price himself too highly, there will be teams interested in adding a 5-6-sack-year edge rusher.

Panthers Have Talent Waiting In Wings

So how do the Panthers fill this void of a solid-but-not-great player?

They acquired Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Jones collected seven sacks last season.

During the draft, general manager Dan Morgan did a lot of work the second day of the draft – trading up to take Nic Scouton in the second round and Princely Umanmielen in the third.

So, basically, the Panthers decided in part that had Clowney remained with the team, he would have been little more than a progress stopper for the young players.

The Panthers also have other options at the position, including D.J. Wonnum and D.J. Johnson.

The Panthers were probably going to struggle with Clowney this year. They'll struggle without him.

That says something about Clowney. It says he's a solid player but not anyone that has made a difference in the direction of any team.