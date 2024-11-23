Jackson State Player Throws His Shoe In Last Ditch Effort To Stop Kentucky Wildcat

A Jackson State Tigers basketball player decided to make a last-ditch effort to keep the Kentucky Wildcats from scoring on Friday night by hucking his shoe at one of them.

Spoiler alert: it did not work.

The Wildcats welcomed the Tigers to Rupp Arena, and I don't know if one end of the floor is sticky or what, but when Jackson State's Dylan Canoville made a lay-up at around halfway through the first half, he snagged himself 2 points, but was suddenly down 1 sneaker.

I'm not sure if Kentucky even noticed this, but the Wildcats hustled and started heading up court while poor Canoville was still trying to figure out what to do about his missing wheel.

So, he scooped it up as play moved up the court, and when Kentucky's Brandon Garrison got the ball with nothing between him and the basket but daylight, Canoville decided that he was still going to make that blown kick of his useful even if it wasn't on his foot.

Garrison still got the bucket but was clearly confused as to why someone's Under Armour sneaker came whizzing by him as he broke toward the basket.

If you're Jackson State head coach Mo Williams, what the hell are you supposed to say after a play like that? On one hand, it was one of the dumber things a player could have done in that situation, but on the other, you've got to appreciate that even shoelessness won't stop his boys from playing defense.

As a coach, you love to see that.

Unfortunately for Jackson State, there weren't enough sneakers in the world to stop Kentucky in this one. The Wildcats absolutely annihilated the Tigers 108-59 to stay perfect at 6-0 on the year.

Unfortunately for Jackson State, they're still looking for that first win and are 0-7 so far this season.