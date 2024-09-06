Jackson Mahomes Is Back To His Annoying Ways

All of us have that one person we know that we can't stand. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, their mere presence just annoys us. The type of person that when you hear they are coming to the bar or going to be at a party you'll also be attending, you immediately goo "Noooo. Why?!"

To me, that is Jackson Mahomes.

I don't know Jackson personally (Thank God) but just seeing his annoying face and the stupid things he does just make me irrationally mad. Jackson Mahomes' claim to fame is that he's the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick. Besides that, he doesn't contribute anything else to society, it seems, besides annoying TikToks. Last night, Patrick graced us with this one in which he is posting various selfies of himself from one of the suites at Arrowhead Stadium last night.

JACKSON MAHOMES CONTINUES TO FIND WAYS TO BE CRINGE

We get it, Jackson, you go to Chiefs games, congratulations. Your own brother thinks you are cringe and Taylor Swift thinks you're a weirdo. You're doing great, really!

What's funniest about the video, beyond the fact that it's pitiful, is the fact that NO ONE is sitting near Jackson in the suite. Literally, dude is just by himself with everyone else seated far away from him.

Unfortunately, with the Chiefs winning last night and, barring any significant injuries, are expected to make another run to the Super Bowl, we are going to have to deal with more of Jackson Mahomes sideline selfie dancing videos.

It's going to be a long season, everyone.