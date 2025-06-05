Jackie Robinson Mural Defaced With Inappropriate Imagery, In Latest Incidence Of Targeted Vandalism

A mural celebrating Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson in Florida was defaced, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

The mural, which also included former Negro League and Major League Baseball star Minne Minoso, is in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. It's one of several art pieces celebrating baseball players near Dorsey Park, which used to host Negro League games.

Per the report, a young boy first noticed that the art had been vandalized, asking his mother what some Nazi imagery and wording meant. It's since been covered up by the city.

"I know you may not be able to show it on television, but we need the community to uncover the hurt and the hatred that is existing," said the executive director of the Miami Black Police Precinct, Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant. "The reason why this keeps being perpetuated is because we keep covering it up."

Jackie Robinson Mural Covered Up After Vandalism

There's simply no justifiable reason to deface a mural of Jackie Robinson, who is unambiguously one of baseball's most important and heroic players.

He endured inexcusable harassment and abuse for breaking the color barrier, and helped pave the way for more black players to impact the sport. Minoso joined MLB soon afterwards, becoming the first black player to play for the Chicago White Sox.

According to the AP, there's been no arrests made thus far.

For whatever reason, vandalizing art depicting Robinson seems to be a running theme. Just over a year ago, a 45-year-old man was arrested for tearing down a statue in the Wichita area.

Let's hope whoever put Nazi imagery over one of America's heroes is brought to justice, swiftly, as the Kansas perpetrator was.