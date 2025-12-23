Olympic Torch Detours Through Pompeii With Jackie Chan And It Makes No Sense

The Olympic torch is making its way from Greece to Milan — which really isn't that far compared to other journeys it's made over the years — and on the way, it took a detour to the ruins of ancient Pompeii.

And it did so in the hands of — who else?! — Jackie Chan!

What does the legendary Hong Kong-born action star have to do with Pompeii?

Hell if I know, but it was cool!

Pompeii is, of course, best known for being destroyed after Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD 79 and buried under layers of ash and lava. So, obviously, no one who was around then is in any shape to carry the torch through the ruins. Maybe that's why they got the star of one of Donald Trump's favorite film franchises, Rush Hour.

First of all, do you get to keep the tracksuit? I would love to carry the Olympic torch and then run errands in that. I'd be at the fish counter buying some salmon or getting my oil changed, and everyone would be checking out and envying my torch-carryin' suit.

But, I digress…

I love when stuff like this happens because I think we're all trying to decipher why Jackie Chan was chosen to run that particular leg.

Was he in a movie about Pompeii? That doesn't make much sense for a couple of reasons.

Does he have a house near there?

Was he just in the area on vacation or shooting a new flick, and they were like, "Hey, Jackie, want to take the torch for a spin?"

Of course, he'd do it. He's not going to say, "Meh, I'm good. I did it in 2022 (which he did)."

I would love to be the guy who gets to decide who gets to run which legs of the torch relay, because I would just do stuff like this to confuse everyone.

I'd be like, "Alright, so, we're going to have Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials do the route in Naples, Bruce Vilanch gets Venice, and then right after him will be Donna Kelce because that'll crack everybody up on account of how they look alike..."

Whatever the case, it's awesome to see Jackie Chan cruising around getting into shape for Rush Hour 4.