Jack Nicklaus Wins Ginormous Defamation Lawsuit Involving LIV Golf And His Own Former Company

Jack Nicklaus was awarded $50 million in his defamation lawsuit against one of his former companies after he accused it and two of its executives of spreading rumors about him considering a move to join LIV Golf.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a Palm Beach County jury reached the verdict after finding that Nicklaus' reputation was damaged and that the 18-time major champion was exposed to "ridicule, hatred, mistrust, distrust or contempt" over the allegations. Claims were also made that Nicklaus, 85, had dementia and was not mentally fit to handle his affairs.

Allegations were first made in a lawsuit the company filed against Nicklaus in New York.

Golden Bear International moved to Nicklaus Companies in 2007 in a $145 million transaction. According to the report, Nicklaus' retirement from his executive role in 2017 triggered a five-year non-compete clause that stipulated that he could not endorse products outside of the former company or design golf courses, which he has done for decades.

In 2022, Nicklaus sought arbitration to confirm he could use his name, image, and likeness, which led him to be sued by Nicklaus Companies for allegedly breaching agreements. That suit included the accusations involving LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed circuit that is a direct competitor to the PGA Tour.

In May 2022, Nicklaus stated that he was offered over $100 million by the Saudis to join LIV Golf. Fellow golf legend Greg Norman took on the role as LIV CEO from 2021-2025.

"I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg is doing," Nicklaus said. "I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’"

Billionaire banker Howard Milstein, the executive chairman of Nicklaus Companies, and executive Andrew O’Brien were named individually in the lawsuit. The jury ruled in their favor, which means they won’t have to pay additional damages to Nicklaus.