Jack Hughes Calls Out Hockey Hall Of Fame For Taking Team USA's Golden Goal Pucks

There were questions about what happened to the Golden Goal pucks that sealed the deal for Team USA's men's and women's hockey teams, but it came to light that they're in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

And Jack Hughes thinks that's bulls--t.

I also think that's bulls--t, but his feelings carry more weight than mine in this case.

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"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--t that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

Hughes also said that he thinks he and Megan Keller — who scored the goal to win gold on the women's side — should have those pucks.

And he's right!

I don't know if there was some kind of arrangement in place before the games that memorabilia from the gold medal game would go to the Hockey Hall of Fame. But, even if there were, those pucks should now be stateside instead of sitting in Toronto.

Maybe the Canadians like having them just so we can't. I think it's more likely they'd want to scrub those games from the record book, and getting those pucks outside their borders would be step one.

I'm not sure how we could go about getting those pucks back. Obviously, diplomacy is the first step. But if that fails, I think we're going to need a couple of patriots to go all "National Treasure" Nic Cage and get them back for us.

Actually, come to think of it, if they want to do another "National Treasure," that should be the plot.

What else is going to happen? Will they find more invisible maps on the back of historical documents?

No, go steal back those pucks, Nic.

But Hughes doesn't want his puck back just so he can keep it in his living room and show it off to Tate McCrae; he wants it for his old man.

"I wouldn't even want it for myself. I'd want it for my dad. I know he'd just love, love, having it," Hughes said.

But, let's be honest, he probably would show it off to Tate McRae a little.

That's quite the flex.