Streamer Banned By PGA Tour After Disrespectful Stunt At WM Phoenix Open Issues Insane Response

Jack Doherty became famous by uploading videos of himself flipping markers and water bottles a decade ago. Since then, he's become one of the most-popular streamers in the world and amassed over 15 million subscribers on YouTube for his pranks and general jack-assery on the Internet.

He decided to take his ‘talents’ to this week's WM Phoenix Open and caught a stiff dose of reality.

While live-streaming at the event, Doherty walked over to a fan and offered him $100 if he yelled "jackass" in Mackenzie Hughes' backswing, who was getting set to hit a shot from a fairway bunker. The fan took up his offer, but the two, along with Doherty's posse, were booted from the golf tournament.

Authorities not only escorted Doherty off the golf course, but they also explained he was trespassing before a PGA Tour official banned him from future Tour events as well.

In incredibly predictable fashion, Doherty posted a video response online to everything that unfolded and took exactly zero blame for the incident. According to him, everyone in the world is super soft, the prank was "harmless," and yelling in the backswing of a professional golfer is no big deal, even if that golfer is at his place of work playing for a paycheck.

At the end of the day, Doherty won't lose one second of sleep over what transpired at the golf tournament. He is worried about one thing, and one thing only: engagement, and he got plenty of it for baiting some poor guy to scream something at the WM Phoenix Open. Millions of people have seen the clip, reacted, and ultimately awarded him a payday with massive viewership numbers. That's just the world we're living in.

Speaking of the world we're living in, maybe the wildest piece in all of this is that over 15 million people on YouTube alone subscribe to his channel, so they don't miss him pulling his next outrageous stunt in public.