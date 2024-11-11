Former NFL Coach Resigns College Job After Troubling Arrest

Former NFL coach Jack Del Rio's time at Wisconsin is over after being arrested.

The former Raiders head coach and Commanders DC was arrested on an OWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a street sign and fence in Madison early Friday morning, according to ESPN.

Del Rio was allegedly walking away from the scene at the time police made contact with him shortly after midnight on Friday.

Jack Del Rio resigns from Wisconsin after OWI arrest.

Following his arrest, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell announced that Del Rio's time as a staffer with the Badgers is over.

"He's going to move forward and he's going to resign and move on. But it's a tough situation. Decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that's what Jack will do, and we'll continue to move forward," Fickell told the media Monday, according to the same ESPN report.

This is just another embarrassing moment for the Badgers this season as the 2024 campaign teeters on going completely off the rails.

The team is 5-4, has a weekend matchup against number one Oregon and one of the most prominent staffers on the team is now gone after being arrested on an OWI charge.

It's an unfortunate but serious reminder that there's never an excuse to get behind the wheel if you're under the influence of alcohol or any other substance that can impair your judgement. No excuse at all, and Del Rio is about to learn the hard way actions have consequences, if he's guilty as accused.

Del Rio last coached in the NFL in 2023 with the Commanders, and was fired following a blowout loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He joined Wisconsin's staff in year two of the Luke Fickell experiment. Now, it's over before surviving a single season. Make smarter decisions. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.