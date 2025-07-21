Jac Caglianone's Homer Sends Cubs Fan Tumbling Into Wrigley Field Net: VIDEO

Cubs fan stumbles while reaching for a rocket from Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals up-and-comer Jac Caglianone sent a baseball into the stands on Monday, and by extension, caused a fan to fall into the basket at Wrigley Field.

In one of the more outrageous grabs for a baseball, a Cubs fan sitting out in left field tried to beat out a neighboring fan for Caglianone's 363-foot home run and risked it all by throwing himself into the netting for it. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 21: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with John Rave #16 after hitting a solo home run off Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) during the second inning at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The shot of the big Cubs fan stuck in a sideways pose, like he's riding the Gravitron at a local fair, crowned the moment as the highlight of the night, even above JC's opposite field shot.

The opposite-field rocket was Caglianone's fifth HR of the season and kick-started an early lead for KC over the Chicago Cubs.

X account @IndyJaws1 shared an update from Wrigley, saying the fan was in good spirits and received a brief visit from medical staff at the stadium after "cutting his finger."

Meanwhile, Caglianone, 22, who was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft, quickly ascended as one of MLB's top prospects. JC made his major league debut on June 3.

In a season packed with strong competition coming out of the AL Central, the Royals took a tumble, limping with a sub-.500 record heading into the recent All-Star break.

The Royals finished second in the AL Central last year with an 86-76 record, eventually losing to the Yankees in four games in the ALDS.

