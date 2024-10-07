Patriots Player Arrested For Allegedly Strangled Someone, Hit With Serious Charges

New England Patriots Jabrill Peppers is facing serious charges.

Peppers was arrested Saturday and is expected to be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug, according to CBS News.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident that happened in a residence in Braintree, Massachusetts. The alleged victim was treated at the scene, and the police announced his arrest Monday. Authorities believe the drug he allegedly had was cocaine.

No further details are known as of publication, and the Patriots safety is expected in court Monday.

New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jabrill Peppers arrested on serious charges.

Peppers wasn't active Sunday due to dealing with a shoulder injury, which is likely why the general public didn't notice that he was gone and already in police custody.

He now faces multiple charges that could carry significant penalties if he's found guilty.

Jabrill Peppers arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts on multiple charges. Details aren't known. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Peppers was drafted 25th overall in the 2017 draft by the Browns and also played for the Giants prior to joining the Patriots. He has 11 solo tackles and an intercpetion on the season. The situation remains developing. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.