Patriots Player Arrested For Allegedly Strangled Someone, Hit With Serious Charges

New England Patriots Jabrill Peppers is facing serious charges.

Peppers was arrested Saturday and is expected to be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug, according to CBS News.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident that happened in a residence in Braintree, Massachusetts. The alleged victim was treated at the scene, and the police announced his arrest Monday. Authorities believe the drug he allegedly had was cocaine.

No further details are known as of publication, and the Patriots safety is expected in court Monday.

Peppers wasn't active Sunday due to dealing with a shoulder injury, which is likely why the general public didn't notice that he was gone and already in police custody.

He now faces multiple charges that could carry significant penalties if he's found guilty.

Peppers was drafted 25th overall in the 2017 draft by the Browns and also played for the Giants prior to joining the Patriots. He has 11 solo tackles and an intercpetion on the season. The situation remains developing. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.