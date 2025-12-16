Ja Rule Says He’s the ‘Best Hip-Hop Golfer’ Before Nearly Decapitating Fan With Horrific Shank: VIDEO

Rapper Ja Rule’s golf swing grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons Tuesday at Derek Jeter’s celebrity invitational, proving the fairway is no place for halfway crooks.

Stepping to the tee at Baha Mar’s Royal Blue course, Ja tried channeling his inner Tiger Woods, telling a gallery of photographers, "I got to ignore y’all right now. I got to put this thing up."

Turns out … He did not, in fact, put it up. Instead of a superb drive, Rule delivered a violent, low-trajectory hook that shanked sharply into the crowd.

The "Always on Time" singer was anything but, sending spectators into a frantic scramble to dodge the projectile.

WATCH:

Shell-shocked, the rapper immediately checked for casualties; while no one was injured, his self-appointed "best golfer" credentials took a direct hit. And the timing couldn’t have been worse for his cred.

The timing is a nightmare for Rule, who told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak just 24 hours earlier that he was the 'best hip-hop golfer' in the game, a claim that aged about as well as LaVar Ball’s promise to take Michael Jordan 1-on-1.

It’s also the kind of disaster that acts as a bat-signal for eternal hip-hop rival, 50 Cent, who's a relentless critic of Mr. Rule. (Between the Diddy Netflix doc and Rule's broken swing, it's been a December to remember for 50.)

The celebrity golfing event hosted by Derek Jeter supports Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation and its work with youth programs.

The crown for top hip-hop golfer is still up for grabs, but after Tuesday, Ja Rule is officially playing from the rough.

