J.J. Watt Needs To Go Full 'Billy Madison' And Support This Bullied Kid

J.J. Watt to the rescue?!

That's what many are hoping for after the father of "J.J." - a young boy named after the future football Hall of Fame defensive end, tweeted to the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals player a story about his son being made fun of because of his name.

"My son, JJ, was getting teased at summer camp bc his name is the same as the Cocomelon baby. Thanks to some @JJWatt highlight reels on YouTube, he has regained his confidence. Unfortunately, I now have to be on my toes at all times to avoid getting sacked!" Tom Wingbermuehle tweeted, never thinking that he and his son's favorite player would ever see it, let alone respond!

(Cocomelon is a massively popular children's YouTube channel that specializes in nursery rhymes and children's songs, which features a baby character called J.J.)

J.J. WATT RESPONDED!

"Where's the camp?" Watt wrote back to the father, in a tweet that has now been viewed over 7 million times.

"He is at a very fun sports camp with @VettaSports in St. Louis. May have to transition to pure football camp next year, thanks to you!" the father responded.

Let's go!

Immediately, social media users began tweeting J.J. encouraging him to surprise the young boy at his camp, or send some sort of care package or encouraging video message.

"J.J. you know what to do!" wrote one Texans fan on X.

J.J. WATT NEEDS TO GO FULL ON BILLY MADISON!

Then you had someone like me who loves chaos, demanding that Watt show up and pull a "Billy Madison" scene where he just starts wrecking kids in a game of dodgeball, like Adam Sandler did in his 1995 comedy. My tweet already has 1,000 likes - so clearly I'm not alone!

In all seriousness though, imagine how cool this young kid is going to be if J.J. Watt shows up to his summer camp?! Not only would it instill a ton of confidence in the young boy, but it could also teach those that were bullying him a lesson about the importance of being nice to others.

We're counting on you, J.J.!

