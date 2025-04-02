Ivan Herrera Unleashes Triple Homer Barrage in St. Louis Cardinals' Rout

No torpedo bats were needed to thrash baseballs in this game — just the raw power of Ivan Herrera, who went on a tear for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Angels on Wednesday, smacking three home runs for the day.

Social media buzzed, dubbing Herrera ‘Albert Pujols reincarnate’ for his power surge.

Herrera became the first catcher in Cardinals history with three home runs in one game.

After Tuesday night’s gut punch — where the Cards tied the Halos only to fall 9-7 in extras thanks to Nolan Schanuel’s clutch two-RBI triple — St. Louis came out swinging for retribution, decisively thumping LA, 12-5.

Herrera, responsible for half the Cardinals’ offensive onslaught with six RBIs, turned Wednesday into his personal highlight reel.

The Cards nearly suffered another disappointing loss to the Angels after LA's Logan O'Hoppe drilled a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning.

Herrera's home runs were too much to overcome.

LA’s rotation lacks firepower, so the Halos’ drop-off might be a reality check after their 4-1 start.

Herrera slashed an impressive .301/.372/.428 in 2024 over 72 games.

In five games this year, Herrera has gone 7-for-15, tallying five runs, three home runs, and eight RBI.

The Cardinals catcher is putting himself on the radar for many teams.

