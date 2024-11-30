It's Been A Bad Weekend To Stick Things In Your Archrival's Field

It has been a wild day in the world of college football and if we've learned anything today, it's this: don't stick anything in your archrival's home field after a win.

I can promise you, it will be poorly received.

I think we all know how that doesn't usually go over well, but on Saturday, it was especially so.

Just hours after pepper spray got busted out in Columbus as Michigan brought out its flag in the wake of an upset win over host Ohio State, tensions got high in a few other stadiums across the country.

The No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils were on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a big rivalry game that everyone expected the Sun Devils to win handily.

Which they did — big-time — by a score of 49-7.

So, to celebrate, the Sun Devils decided to take their signature pitchfork into the turf in Tucson.

I'll be honest, I'm all about the stick-a-flag-or-other-pointy-object-in-the-field celebration… after an upset. Not after a game in which you were heavily favored. So, I really get why the Wildcats wouldn't be super jazzed about this.

But now, let's fly back across the country from Arizona to North Carolina where the NC State Wolfpack helped themselves to a 35-30 win in Chapel Hill over the UNC Tar Heels.

You know the formula by now: rivalry game + road team win = flag plant.

That's exactly what the Wolfpack did and the Tar Heels weren't feeling it.

Now, this wasn't necessarily a big upset like the Michigan-Ohio State game was, but I think I'd say the same thing: if you don't want your rival to plant their flag at midfield, maybe don't lose at home.

That's just the fact of the matter. Yeah, another sticking their flag in your logo is college football's version of getting pantsed during a school assembly. The easiest way to avoid this is simply by not losing.

We'll see if others give this a shot as the weekend winds down, but if they do, I'm sure it won't go over well.