Italian Speed Skater Trolls Team USA With Steph Curry’s ‘Night Night’ Celebration

If a celly is that good, why not borrow it?

One of the most cold-blooded, iconic moments in recent Olympic history came at the 2024 Summer Olympics when Steph Curry drilled a three-pointer to put the gold medal game against France out of reach, and hit them with his "Night, Night" celebration.

Unfortunately, at least one athlete — albeit not a French one — appears to have remembered this and dropped it back on the Americans.

It has been a stellar Olympics for the host nation, with the Italians second in both golds and overall medals as of Tuesday evening, behind only Norway.

Just behind them is the US of A (USA! USA! USA!), and the two were facing each other in the men's team pursuit final.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and pretend to be a speed skating expert (though I do know that skating fast is a key to success), but I did watch some of the earlier heats for this event, and apparently, the United States is a monster in this event.

In fact, they changed the game a few years ago. Previously, teams would swap out the skater in the lead, with the thought being that no one could lead an entire race without tiring. The US thought otherwise and realized they could save time if they didn't swap out the lead skater, and that has since become the norm.

So, the US came in looking like the team to beat, but unfortunately for us proud Americans (USA! USA! USA!), this one was all Italy.

The host nation finished more than four seconds ahead, and that's when Italy's Andrea Giovannini busted out the celly.

I hate to see that kind of trolling dropped on the stars and stripes (One more time: USA! USA! USA!), but game recognizes game.

So, now, US athletes: it's your job to remember this and return the favor next time we defeat the Italians.