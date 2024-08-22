Dummies Slam Isles GM Lou Lamoriello's Short Hair Policy As Racist... It Isn't, But It's Still A Lame Policy

Some NHL fans (actually I'm not sure if they're fans, but they certainly do have X accounts) are not happy that newly signed New York Islander Anthony Duclair had to cut his hair to abide by GM Lou Lamoriello's short hair policy, calling it racist because Duclair, who is black, had to cut his hair.

Now, any sane person knows it's not racist… but that doesn't mean it isn't a lame, outdated policy.

Duclair has played for a bunch of teams over the years and spent the start of last season with the San Jose Sharks but wound up with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the trade deadline. During that time, he put up 42 points (24G, 18A) in 73 games. Especially impressive considering 56 of those games were with a terrible Sharks team, and then when he made the jump to Tampa he was playing at just under a point-per-game pace.

Better yet, it was a contract year, and any team with some cap space and a need for a middle/bottom 6 forward had to be kicking the tires on Duclair.

In the end, he signed a very nice 4-year, $14 million deal, which for a guy who has played on 8 teams since the 2014-15 season, getting a longer-term deal like that is awesome.

However, that means abiding by crotchety Uncle Lou's hair policy, which Duclair did and posted a photo of his discarded dreads on social media.

It's a shame because it was a strong look he had going, but some absolute, verifiable lunatics decided that Duclair — who, again, chose to sign with the Islanders for $14 million — was the victim of a racist policy.

One that is apparently so racist, that even the white players have to follow it.

Alright. Thinking there's any kind of racial component to this just shows your hand as someone completely detached from reality.

It's A Dumb Rule, But It Certainly Isn't A Racist One

If you know anything about Lou Lamoriello, you're probably aware of his old-school approach to pretty much everything.

As we've discussed, he has a Yankees-esque rule about long hair as well as facial hair, and, according to Daily Mail, expects players to wear jackets and ties on team buses and planes and doesn't want players wearing jewelry.

Is it a bit much? Sure it is, but this is the same dude who waged war against third jerseys for decades as the GM of the New Jersey Devils. That's why they didn't have one until after he left the organization in 2015.

If you don't like old-school policies like that, that's your opinion, but thinking there's any racial motivation is absurd and ironic given the idea is to promote uniformity within the team.

Larmoriello isn't alone. The aforementioned Yankees have had similar policies for years, and even racing legend Roger Penske has had a no-facial-hair rule for drivers over the years too.

Not unheard of. Not unusual. Not racist.

But that doesn't mean it isn't stupid.

Especially in hockey. Who doesn't love rocking some hockey hair? A nice crop of head lettuce.

It's a cultural thing, and by that I mean it's part of hockey's culture, and either Lou doesn't get that or just doesn't care, I'm guessing the latter (and, no, the irony of me lecturing Lou Lamoriello on hockey culture has not been lost on me).

Lamoriello can make whatever rules he wants, but I do think it kind of flies in the face of one part of hockey that a lot of fans get a kick out of. I mean, we all sit around waiting for the annual Minnesota High School Hockey Hair video to drop (side note: I was just in Minnesota in July and the hockey hair is no joke. Man, I haven't seen that much salad since I Doordashed lunch to a vegan conference).

Obviously, Duclair would have been privy to this and had no problem cutting his hair (by the way, if you wouldn't shave and get a haircut for $14 million you're dope). As is the case with so many so-called "racist" acts the person at the center of it wasn't the offended party. Instead, it was others with no ties to the situation at all.

Fortunately, others were more than happy to call out the race-baiting goofballs for what they are.

Anthony Duclair and company will get their season underway on October 10 when they take on the Utah Hockey Club