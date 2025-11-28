Injured Kyle Palmieri Makes Incredible Play To Set Up Controversial Islanders Goal

It was an incredible effort from the veteran

In pretty much every sport, players are told to play to the whistle (at least in the sports that have whistles); however, if you're hurt, you can usually get a pass.

That last fact did not stop New York Islanders veteran forward Kyle Palmieri from pulling off an incredible play practically on one leg to get his team back in the game.

The Islanders hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Black Friday (the first time in years that the Flyers weren't at home the day after Thanksgiving).

The Flyers came out firing and jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but in the second period, Palmieri chased Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale into the corner in the Philadelphia zone. Once he got him, he delivered a check but went down awkwardly, clutching his leg.

Meanwhile, the Flyers broke the puck out of the zone only for defenseman Emil Andrae to attempt to regroup and bring the puck back into the zone.

What Andrae didn't realize was that Palmieri was hobbling to the bench in some serious discomfort behind him. The wily vet gritted through the pain and stole the puck right off of Andrae's stick and passed to Jonathan Drouin, who dished it to Emil Heineman, who buried it and got the Isles on the board.

It was an incredible play, but not without some controversy.

Palmieri was onside because the Flyers were the team that carried the puck into the zone, but further replays revealed that the Islanders had too many men on the ice when they gained possession of the puck.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, that's not something you can challenge, so the goal stood.

Palmieri left the game and didn't return, but the play kick-started three unanswered Islanders goals that sent the game to overtime.

And when that didn't yield a winner, it was off to the shootout, which the Flyers have been dynamite in this season.

Flyers forward Trevor Zegras — statistically the best in shootouts with a success rate of better than 66 percent — and New York's Simon Holmström both scored, while Travis Konecny put the Flyers up by one in the third round.

Next up was Konecny's second cousin, Bo Horvat, who was stoned by Sam Ersson to give the Flyers the 4-3 win.

As for Palmieri, the team has yet to give an update on the severity of his injury.

The Isles are back in action on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.