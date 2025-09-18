Islanders Draft Pick Matthew Schaefer’s Bagel Order Sounds Wrong, But Also Kinda Right

Like it or not, people will absolutely judge you based on how you order certain foods. I still remember standing in line for a Subway sandwich when I was in college, when the guy in front of me ordered a cheesesteak (yes, from Subway; strike one) and requested mayo on it (strikes two and three).

I was appalled, horrified even.

Bagels are one such food that elicits strong reactions. I mean, I'm still convinced that Andrew Cuomo saying his favorite bagel order was "bacon, cheese, and egg on an English muffin." That isn't even a bagel or the order in which you typically list those ingredients, and I think that answer tanked his mayoral campaign, and is directly responsible for the rise of raging socialist Zohran Mamdani.

That and, well… all the other stuff.

What I'm getting at is that bagel orders have consequences, and that's something that New York Islanders No. 1 Draft Pick Matthew Schaefer is learning firsthand.

Schaefer is getting ready for training camp like everyone else in the NHL and did a fun interview with The Elmonsters on Substack in which he revealed his go-to bagel order.

Color me shocked… and kind of intrigued.

First of all, the public reaction to this was not nearly as positive as the reaction to the Isles taking Schaefer with the top pick back in June.

Now, I've never been one to throw back a bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel and think, "Man, that needed a little something extra." It's perfect.

Having said that… I think Schaefer may be on to something. This sounds like it could be dynamite.

I might have to try it myself, but there's no chance I'd order it from my local bagel spot (which isn't the one where I infamously had to wait an hour for three bagels that I ordered ahead of time), which is run by people who claim to be from Long Island. I'm not sure how accurate that is, but they do have some Islanders photos on the walls.

So, no, I wouldn't dare order a Matthew Schaefer special from them, but I would order a standard-issue bacon, egg, and cheese and doctor it up at home with some cream cheese and guac.

Then I'd eat it with the shades drawn after making sure the coast was clear.

Maybe Schaefer isn't just destined to be a potential franchise centerpiece; perhaps he's a culinary innovator too.