Islanders Are Capitalizing On Alex Ovechkin's Goal Record Chase, Charge Insane Prices For Sunday's Game

If you want to see the New York Islanders play on Sunday, you better get ready to fork over a lot of cash.

The Islanders themselves aren’t exactly A-tier entertainment this season; they sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division and have a minimal chance of eking into the playoffs as a wild card. Tickets to get in the UBS arena aren’t sky-high because of the hosts, they’re high because of who they are hosting.

At 12:30 p.m. EST, the Islanders will play host to the Washington Capitals - and Alex Ovechkin. Yes, this is the same Ovechkin who is currently one goal away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals in an NHL career. Anyone in that hockey barn on Sunday could have the chance to witness one of the greatest individual moments in hockey history.

But doing so won’t be cheap. According to Stub Hub, these were ticket prices you’d need to pay just to get in.

Yes, you’re reading that right. It will cost you at least $400+ to get a nosebleed seat for a New York Islanders regular-season hockey game.

I know the main draw here is seeing Ovechkin break the record, and I have no doubt that he will be able to. Should he score, you wouldn’t be able to put a price tag on that memory you just made.

But if he doesn’t score? That’s going to hurt quite a bit.

I think I’ll just watch it on TNT and call it good. But more power to anyone who risks it for history and goes to the game.