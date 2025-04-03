Islanders Anthony Duclair Steps Away From Team After Getting Ripped By Head Coach Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders are still in playoff contention, but they're going to need to really battle their way into the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and hope that one of the teams in front of them has some struggles of their own.

They may have hit a low point on Tuesday when they lost their sixth straight game, and head coach Patrick Roy called out forward Anthony Duclair for a perceived lack of effort.

Now, it has been revealed that after speaking with Roy, the journeyman forward will step away from the team for the time being.

This all started on Tuesday after the Isles' 4-1 loss to the Lightning that extended their frustrating skid. Even after losing six straight, the Islanders are just five points out of the last wild card spot, so, if they had won half of those games, they'd be in the playoffs right now.

Frustrating for sure, and some of the frustration boiled over with Duclair's play. He was -1 after logging just 12 minutes of ice time, and Roy told the press that the 29-year-old was lucky to be in the lineup.

"He was god-awful," Roy said after the loss, per TSN. "He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s just how I feel.

"He’s not skating, he’s not competing, he’s not moving his feet," the coach added. "He’s not playing up to what we expect from him... I think it’s an effort thing."

Ouch. That'll get you to do some soul-searching, and it sounds like that's precisely what Duclair will do after having a "positive" chat with Roy.

Duclair has shown potential at times during his career, but he is already with his ninth franchise. Hopefully, this time away to reflect will do him some good.