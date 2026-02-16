'Iron' Mike Tyson, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Bringing Superfight to Congo

Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree to a fight so crazy, it's bound to not happen!

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are once again removing the "retirement" tag from their respective boxing careers.

Tyson and Money Mayweather are reportedly all-in on a massive exhibition match, set for April 25, 2026.

Instead of the glittering lights of Las Vegas or the desert stadiums of Saudi Arabia, Tyson and Mayweather are heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a clear nod to the 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle," casting them as the new-age Ali and Foreman, minus the youth.

This spectacle feels like the logical conclusion of the influencer circus that has hijacked the sport.

Tyson is fresh off a 2024 Netflix face-off with Jake Paul, where the legs looked 58, but the pay-per-view numbers did not.

Mayweather, meanwhile, has spent his "retirement" facing Logan Paul and John Gotti III in exhibitions that never threatened his legacy but padded his fortune by tens of millions.

"Did the commission not see Tyson in his last fight? This shouldn’t be sanctioned at all," one Debbie Downer reacted on X.

The technical logistics are a mess, and chaos is what sells. A 59-year-old heavyweight legend meeting an almost 50-year-old Mayweather, who made his name at 147 pounds. Expect 14-ounce gloves, shortened two-minute rounds and a modified structure designed to keep the health insurance premiums manageable.

Boxing purists will call it a train wreck, but in 2026, train wrecks sell out stadiums. Sign us up, why not!

Mayweather protects an undefeated 50-0 legacy while Tyson proves "Iron Mike" is a forever brand that won't rust. The Congo is calling, and whether it is for glory or the paycheck, the world will be watching.

