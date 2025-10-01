Irish NFL Fans Try Pennsylvania Snacks From Tastykakes To Wawa Pretzels In Hilarious Video

This may sound like a very niche interest — because it is — but I really enjoy videos where Irish people try American foods. There's just something about people who need sunscreen even more than I do, trying different breeds of Doritos that just does it for me.

There's an entire YouTube channel called the TRY Channel that is pretty much dedicated to this, and one Instagram page took this concept and made it even better by making some Irish NFL fans try Pennsylvania snacks.

If you're unaware, the Keystone State is pretty much the epicenter of the snacking universe. I grew up there, but didn't fully appreciate the breadth of its snackitude until I moved away. The amount of chips, pretzels, snack cakes, and candies that hail from Pennsylvania is mind-blowing.

The account No Shorts did the Lord's work and muled a bunch of Tastykakes, Herr's and Utz chips, Hershey's chocolate, and even a Wawa pretzel over to Emerald Isle to let some Irish (American) football hooligans try them ahead of this past weekend's Vikings-Steelers game.

First, for any of the Irish folk in that video who tried the Philly staple that is Tastykakes: order some online, put them in the freezer, eat them chilled, and then send me your thanks later.

You're welcome.

That said, I do agree that Tastykakes are a little dry, but I kind of like that. Also, I'm not sure how I feel about moist cake sitting on store shelves for weeks.

Also, the guy who noted that the Butterscotch Krimpets' icing is amazing? Clearly, he has a sophisticated palate because he is correct.

I want to defend the honor of Utz chips here, which I think got a raw deal. They were up against the ruffled version of Herr's, which are great, but that is never a fair fight. I think a mediocre ruffled chip could stuff a standard-issue chip in a locker any day of the week.

If you throw some dip into that equation, it's even more of a lopsided affair. The structural integrity of the ruffled chip will wax the floor with regular chips, which leave a ton of shrapnel in the tub of Helluva Good French onion (which is not a PA snack, unfortunately).

Fun video, and props to the fellas who made it for schlepping PA snacks across the Atlantic.

Next time, do me a solid and take those kind Irish folk some Lebanon bologna.

Y'know, for science.