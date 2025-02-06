SENTENCED: Ippei Mizuhara Headed To Prison After Stealing $17M From Shohei Ohtani

Justice has come for Shohei Ohtani's corrupt interpreter, who funneled millions of dollars from the baseball unicorn's bank accounts to pay off his gambling debts.

The gambling 'whodunnit' became one of the biggest scandals in baseball this past decade.

As reported by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ippei was sentenced to 57 months in prison, also due to owe back $1 million to the IRS and $18 million in restitution to Ohtani. Mizuhara, born in Japan and slated to be deported, must report to prison on March 24.

Mizuhara, 40, has been an interpreter and close associate of Ohtani's since the latter began playing baseball for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league in 2013.

Last year, Mizuhara admitted to bank fraud and filed a false tax return.

After accumulating gambling debts with a Southern California bookie, Mizuhara began stealing money from Ohtani's bank accounts, sometimes imitating the player over the phone to access funds and loans.

Mizuhara's defense team argued in court that Ippei had a gambling addiction, which contributed to his tendency to steal Ohtani's money.

Ippei also claimed that the baseball star was overworking him. Mizuhara's legal team vied for an 18-month sentence.

The ‘fake’ UCR grad (Ippei) stole roughly $17 million from Ohtani, who signed with the Dodgers last year on a 10-year, $700 million contract.

"I want to say I am truly sorry to Mr. Ohtani for what I have done," Mizuhara said in Orange County (Calif.) court Thursday.

