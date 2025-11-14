Iowa State Women's Hoops Star Audi Crooks Sets School Record In Epic Flu Game

There's nothing like a flu game, is there?

Michael Jordan dropped the most famous one in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, but others have battled illness and dropped big performances over the years.

Now, it looks like Iowa State women's basketball star Audi Crooks is the latest.

The Cyclones hosted Valparaiso on Wednesday night, and it was all Iowa State as they cruised to a 97-50 win.

But the most impressive part of the night was Crooks' school-record performance in which she tallied 43 points and had seven rebounds in just 20 minutes of action.

So, if the junior center out of Algona, Iowa, was on a heater of such historic proportions, why such limited playing time?

Two words: flu game.

According to The Des Moines Register, Crooks had thrown up early in the game, but managed to keep the illness to herself.

"I’m not going to tell anybody that I’m not feeling good because then they’re not going to play me," Crooks said.

I wish I had that kind of ferocity in me. I just don't.

If I'm puking, that's day over for me. Doesn't matter when it happens. If I roll out of bed and ralph on the floor immediately, that is it. That is the end of the day for this hombre. From that moment on, it'd be nothing but Liquid IV and streaming The Simpsons.

But not for Audi Crooks, and that's why she's a top-level college basketball player and I never was (I was a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-star, though, for what it's worth).

Battling through illness and scoring the way she did also helped Crooks keep an impressive streak alive. Wednesday's game was her 71st straight game scoring in the double digits.